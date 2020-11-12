COLUMBIA - Small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the city will have another chance to apply for relief money.
The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division is reopening the application portal Thursday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a press release, small businesses with six to 49 employees are eligible to apply for up to $15,000 in forgivable loans to cover business interruption, adaptation and resiliency expenses in response to the impact of COVID-19.
City staff estimates a two-week turnaround for disbursement of funds from the time of qualification, depending upon the level of demand and completeness of applications.