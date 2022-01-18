COLUMBIA − The True/False Film Fest will return to various downtown Columbia locations March 3-6 after being held outside at Stephens Lake Park last May.
Ragtag Film Society announced Tuesday the fest will require masks for everyone involved in the festival, regardless of vaccination status.
The fest will also require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of attendance. Children under the age of 5 will be required to show a negative test.
True/False said it will use a third party app called Fan Check-In to verify vaccination status.
The festival's definition of "up-to-date with your COVID vaccinations" will follow CDC guidelines, which includes booster shots for those that are eligible.
2022 FEST HEALTH POLICY UPDATE:True/False is implementing mitigation measures for the 2022 festival, including required masking and proof of up-to-date vaccination or negative PCR test.For more details on our 2022 Fest health policy, please visit https://t.co/XXrjj8j5Qe. pic.twitter.com/H7aasuAvQ1— True/False Film Fest (@truefalse) January 18, 2022
In addition, the number of passes and seats available have been reduced to promote social distancing. Events that provide food and drink will have designated outdoor areas to eat and drink without masks.
Food and drink will not be served inside film venues, with the exception of the Showtime Theater at the Blue Note, which will allow drinks downstairs only. Masks are still required.
True/False will provide KN95 masks for all staff, volunteers, filmmakers, musicians and artists.
Tickets to the fest are available online.