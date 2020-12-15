COLUMBIA - The first COVID-19 vaccinations have begun in Columbia.
The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline health care personnel and veterans residing in the facility's long-term care Community Living Center on Tuesday.
Truman VA was part of the initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that began receiving and administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.
"We are very proud to be part of the initial group of VA medical centers to receive the vaccine," Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, Medical Center Director of Truman VA, said. "We also are dedicated to making sure that all veterans who receive VA care, as well as our employees, are ultimately offered the vaccine."
The FDA stated that the Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective in clinical trials. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 21 days apart.
SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City also received the vaccine, and will begin administering doses to health care workers at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The vaccine is also set to arrive at MU Health Care Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.