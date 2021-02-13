Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-064-065-069-070-074-079-097>102-MOZ035-036-041-042- 047>052-059>065-072>075-084-085-099-141200- /O.CON.KLSX.WC.Y.0004.210214T0000Z-210216T0000Z/ /O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0012.210214T1200Z-210216T0000Z/ Audrain MO-Bond IL-Boone MO-Calhoun IL-Callaway MO-Clinton IL- Cole MO-Crawford MO-Fayette IL-Franklin MO-Gasconade MO-Greene IL- Iron MO-Jefferson MO-Jersey IL-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Madison IL- Madison MO-Marion IL-Moniteau MO-Monroe IL-Montgomery IL- Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO-Randolph IL- Reynolds MO-Saint Charles MO-Saint Clair-Saint Francois MO- Saint Louis City MO-Saint Louis MO-Sainte Genevieve MO-Warren MO- Washington IL-Washington MO- Including the cities of Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green, Cahokia, Centralia, Chester, Columbia, Edwardsville, Farmington, Fulton, Jefferson City, Litchfield, Mexico, Pittsfield, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, Sparta, Sullivan, Union, Vandalia, and Washington 550 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and southeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$

