COLUMBIA − Anyone who enters the Truman VA or any of its eight community-based outpatient clinics will be required to wear a medical-grade mask.
Truman VA will provide the medical-grade mask when one enters one of the hospital's entrances or when they arrive at a CBOC. Medical grade masks include surgical masks and N95s.
According to a social media post from the hospital, the new rule is effective immediately. No other form of face covering will be accepted.
"Our No. 1 weapon against COVID-19 is to be vaccinated and boosted. However, we also use masking and social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading this disease," the hospital said in a statement.
The hospital said multi-layered cloth masks do offer some protection, but not all of them offer equal amounts of protection.
"By standardizing the type of face covering we require in our patient care facilities to a three-layered medical-grade mask, we increase our ability to prevent the spread of the more transmittable Omicron COVID variant," the statement said.
Patients with COVID-19 cannot receive visitors, the hospital said.
Visitors for patients without COVID are allowed from noon to 8 p.m. each day, Monday through Sunday. Visitors will be screened when entering the facility for signs of any communicable illness and cannot enter the facility if they show symptoms.
Hours and visitation will continue to fluctuate as needed, according to a hospital spokesperson.