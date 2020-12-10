COLUMBIA-- Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital will be one of 37 veterans hospitals to receive the initial distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, once the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization of the vaccine.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VA has closely worked with the CDC ad Operation Warp Speed to plan for COVID-19 vaccination of VA staff and veterans.
Centers were chosen for their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures.
Veterans in long-term care facilities will be the first patient group to be vaccinated. VA anticipates a limited supply immediately after FDA's approval, but expects more supplies to be available in short order. When supply increases, additional veterans will receive vaccinations based on factors like age and existing health problems.
VA will report directly to the CDC data on all doses administered. It will also provide updates to the general public.