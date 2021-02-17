COLUMBIA- Truman VA will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible Veterans of any age on Wednesday.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truman VA Hospital in Columbia.
Enrolled Veterans of any age who are eligible for VA health care may receive a vaccination. There will be a limited number of doses available, so Veterans are encouraged to call 573-814-6000, extension 54300.
For more information on Veteran eligibility, click here.
