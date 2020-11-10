As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 10 will become available below:
12:15 p.m.: 119 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 119 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,973 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 26 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 23 have recovered. Of the staff, 124 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 90 recovered. There are currently one active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and 12 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
12 p.m.: Audrain County Health Department issues mask advisory
The Audrain County Health Department is issuing a mask advisory in an effort to stem the tide of rising cases of COVID-19.
The advisory is not a mandate, but the Health Department is encouraging citizens to follow public health guidelines for the safety of themselves and their families.
There are 115 active coronavirus cases in Audrain County as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, with 663 total positive cases. There are have been eight total deaths in the county so far.
For more information, please visit the the Audrain County Health Department website. Questions about possible exposure to COVID-19 can be answered by calling the ACHD at 573-581-1332 or the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 1-877-435-8411.
7:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,257 new cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 216,697.
The state also reported 146 new deaths on Monday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,153.
In the last seven days there have been 24,177 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,454.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 20.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 39.4% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days
5:45 a.m.: Missouri records COVID-19 deaths from September and October
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services expects to log 138 deaths on this morning's COVID-19 dashboard. Out of those, three occurred in September, 123 in October and 12 earlier this month. These COVID-19 deaths have not been reported on previously.