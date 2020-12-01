As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Tuesday, Dec. 1 will become available below:
3:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports new death, 10 new cases
The Audrain County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 137.
To date, there have been 992 cases of COVID-19 and 14 coronavirus-related deaths in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic. The county's positivity rate is 5.62 percent.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.29.
12:15 p.m.: 56 active student cases at MU
MU added 9 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 56 active student cases. There are 2,457 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 99.
As of Tuesday, there were also five faculty members, 39 MU staff and one UM System staff who actively have the virus.
11:45 a.m.: Boone County reports 28th COVID-19 related death
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death Tuesday, bringing the county's total deaths to 28.
According to the department, the individual was in the 70 to 74 age range. It is the second death in that age group.
We are sad to announce the death of a Boone County resident from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 70-74. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. A total of 28 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 1, 2020
7:30 a.m.: Missouri surpasses 300,000 cases and 4,000 deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,929 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 302,691.
The state also reported 177 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,006 since the pandemic began.
DHSS released a statement Tuesday morning addressing the high increase of deaths. The department performs a weekly linkage between the deaths to the state death certificates to improve data quality. Due to this, 138 deaths were added to the dashboard Tuesday. 25 of the 138 deaths occurred in October and 113 of the deaths occurred in November.
The weekly activity typically causes a sharp increase in the deaths added to Missouri's total the following day. DHSS regularly analyzes death certificates on Mondays, leading to a high increase in deaths on Tuesdays.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,599 total hospitalizations in the state with 49% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,716 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,817.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.5% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.