As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Jan. 26 will become available below:
1:25 p.m.: MU Health Care adjusts COVID-19 testing drive-thru hours due to low volume
According to a Facebook post from MU Health Care, the COVID-19 testing drive-thru will shorten its hours due to a "sustained decline in volume."
The new hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
After seeing a sustained decline in volume at our drive thru COVID-19 testing center, we will be closing one hour...Posted by MU Health Care on Tuesday, January 26, 2021
12:55 p.m.: State Senator Bill Eigel tests positive
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) says he is isolating after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. It comes after several state lawmakers tested positive for the virus in the last few weeks.
The Missouri House of Representatives returned to work Monday after canceling its session last week because of the outbreak. The State Senate stayed in session.
Here is the full statement from Senator Eigel:
“Today I learned that I was in close contact with an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following the CDC guidelines and protocols related to close contact exposure to COVID-19. I will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. At this time, I have no symptoms. It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the 23rd district, and I look forward to returning to the Senate to work on their behalf after I complete my isolation.” - Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring)
12:30 p.m.: MU adds 7 new student cases
MU added 7 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 64 active student cases. There have been 2,950 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 60.
As of Monday, there were also four faculty members, 12 MU staff and one UM System staff who actively have the virus.
10:40 a.m.: Audrain County to hold mass vaccination clinic for Phase 1B-Tier 1 & 2
Audrain County and surrounding area residents in Phase 1B -Tier 1 and 2, which includes those 65+ years of age and high-risk adults, will be able to attend a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.
The Missouri National Guard, the County of Audrain, the Audrain County Health Department and the City of Mexico will host the mass vaccination clinic at the Mexico Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
The clinic will have 2,500 available vaccines. Those in Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 will need to arrive early and expect to wait their turn for an extended period of time.
Those in Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 include those 65-years-old or older, and high risk adults. High risk health concerns include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, intellectual/developmental disabilities, heart conditions, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 diabetes.
Further instruction on how the clinic will operate will be on the Audrain County Health Department website, Facebook page and will be released to the media as soon as possible, ACHD said.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports over 1,000 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,079 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 451,493.
The state also reported 133 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,686 since the pandemic began.
The high number of deaths is due to the weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which is done to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 1,953 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,535 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,362.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 10.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.