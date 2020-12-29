As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, Dec. 28
- Sunday, Dec. 27
- Saturday, Dec. 26
- Friday, Dec. 25
- Thursday, Dec. 24
- Wednesday, Dec. 23
- Tuesday, Dec. 22
- Monday, Dec. 21
Updates for Tuesday, Dec. 29 will become available below:
5:25 p.m.: Cole County reports one new death, 59 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Tuesday, there have been 6,646 cases in Cole County, an increase of 59 cases since Monday. There have been 250 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case was reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
One new death was reported on Tuesday in the county. There have been 47 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 35.00.
4:15 p.m.: Audrain County Reports 3 new deaths, 36 total
The Audrain County Health Department reported six cases since Monday, marking a total of 198 active cases.
The county also breaks the active cases down by city. Cities with less than 10 and/or a population of less than 100 will not be reported to protect identities and privacies of those affected.
- Mexico: 147 cases
- Vandalia: 15 cases
- Centralia: 18 cases
The 7-day average of new cases per day is 23.7.
There have been a total of 1,223 recovered cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
Three new deaths were reported Tuesday. There have been a total of 36 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, the county's positivity rate is 9.28%.
4:10 p.m.: Boone County reports 3 new deaths; 56 total
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 740.
Boone County recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases today, December 29. There have been 13,588 total cases in the county, with 740 active cases. We are sad to report that 3 deaths were recorded today, bringing the total to 56. pic.twitter.com/UVNmRvJC0O— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 29, 2020
The county reported three new COVID-19 deaths, marking 56 total in the county. 28 out of the 56 deaths have occurred during the month of December.
One individual was in the 70 to 74 age range, marking six deaths in that age group. The other two individuals were over the age of 80, marking 26 total deaths in that age group.
The county also reported 158 hospitalizations, 38 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 47 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 22 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
11 a.m.: SSM Health Jefferson City & Audrain drive-thru testing closed on NY Day
The SSM Health drive thru testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 for the New Year's Day
The site in Mexico will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Jefferson City's drive-thru will reopen Sunday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital.
In Mexico, the site will reopen Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at the main/north entrance of the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,477 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,477 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 386,095.
The state also reported 117 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,433 since the pandemic began.
In their weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, DHSS found 97 COVID-19 associated deaths that had not already been reported to the state. 32 of the deaths occurred in November, and 65 occurred earlier this month.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,540 total hospitalizations in the state with 43% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 13,368 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,910.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 16.9% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.