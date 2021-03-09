As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, March 9 will be available below:
6:05 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate continues to decease, 35% of CPS staff members vaccinated
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 10.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 220 students in the district currently in quarantine and 28 active student cases.
The district has seen 2,629 quarantined student cases and 623 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 24 staff members currently in quarantine and 4 active staff cases. Two staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 35.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated, a 10% increase since Monday.
6:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports 17 new cases
Callaway County added 17 cases since its last update on Thursday, marking a total of 64 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,893 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 7 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 15.9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 11,229 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 7,104 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 4,197 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,351 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
5:50 p.m.: Cole County adds 6 new deaths
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,672 cases in Cole County, an increase of 10 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Three new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
Six new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Cole County. There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 19.2% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 24,392 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 14,744 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 9,729 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,899 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
4:45 p.m.: Boone County reports 81st & 82nd death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 87.
The county also added two new deaths on Tuesday, marking 82 total deaths in Columbia. The individuals were over the age of 80, according to the health department.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 59,838 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 38,728 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 21,442 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 9,817 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 55.50.
8:30 a.m.: 9% of the Missouri population has received both vaccine doses
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 481,245.
DHSS reported 134 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,295 since the pandemic began.
The state health department performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve data quality and ensure all deaths are reflected in the system. 130 deaths were captured and reported through the dashboard Tuesday morning. The breakdown of when those deaths occurred is as follows:
- October: 1
- November: 1
- December: 4
- January: 35
- February: 88
- March: 1
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,572,128 total doses administered
- 1,030,213 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 549,485 Missourians have received a second dose
- 16.8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 902 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,295 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 328.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.