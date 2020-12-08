As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
5:45 p.m.: Cole County adds 37 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Tuesday, there have been 5,892 cases in Cole County, an increase of 37 cases since Friday. There have been 233 cases in long-term care facilities.
Three new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 29 deaths in Cole County and 38 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 71.29.
5:15 p.m.: Boone County Health Department: "14-day quarantine still preferred"
Though the CDC's new guidelines state that a quarantine may end after 10 days or after seven days with a negative PCR test, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services prefers a 14-day quarantine for those who have come in contact with a positive case.
PHHS sent a release Tuesday noting that a quarantine ending early is only an option if there are no symptoms reported.
Those ending quarantine early must continue to monitor symptoms and wear a mask at all times around others for the full 14 days after exposure. Avoiding contact with individuals who are at high risk for COVID-19 for 14 full days.
Those choosing to get tested and end quarantine in seven days should get tested on or after day five of quarantine. False negatives could occur if an individual is tested before day five.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during their quarantine should isolate and get tested immediately.
5 p.m.: Boone County reports 78 new COVID-19 cases; 10,370 recoveries
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 917.
The county also reported 143 hospitalizations, 27 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 106.36.
3:15 p.m.: Columbia Airport sees 70% decrease in passenger load since 2019
The Columbia Regional Airport's most recent passenger data shows the airport has seen a 69.6% passenger load decrease compared to 2019.
In November 2019, a total of 25,008 passengers traveled through COU. The airport saw a steady increase of passengers throughout 2019 compared to 2018.
In November 2020, a total of 7,613 passengers traveled through COU.
The monthly average for 2020 has been 8,795; compared to a monthly average of 22,133 in 2019.
COU has seen nine months in 2020 with a decrease of passenger load compared to 2019's one month.
2:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports five additional COVID-19 deaths
The Audrain County Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 24 deaths.
The county also recorded 15 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 170.
According to New York Times data, which was last updated on Dec. 3, the 14-day rolling average for the county is 17.
1:45 p.m.: Cole R-V School District moves to online learning
Due to a staff shortage, the Cole R-V School District is moving to online learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Grades pre-k through 12 will return to in-person learning on Dec. 15, unless circumstances change, according to a letter to famlies.
Any individual students in quarantine will be allowed to return as soon as their specific quarantine ends.
12:30 p.m.: MU adds 8 student cases
MU added eight student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 66 active student cases. There are 2,529 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 66.
As of Tuesday, there were also four faculty members, 30 MU staff and two UM System staff who actively have the virus.
8 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,250 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,250 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 328,206.
The state also reported 161 new deaths in the last 24 hours. However, there are only 76 new deaths reported this week, meaning that Missouri deaths are backlogged and there may be a delay on the total number of deaths in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,355 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,628 total hospitalizations in the state with 43% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 23,061 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,294.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.