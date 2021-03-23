As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, March 22
- Sunday, March 21
- Saturday, March 20
- Friday, March 19
- Thursday, March 18
- Wednesday, March 17
- Tuesday, March 16
Updates for Tuesday, March 23 will become available below:
1:15 p.m.: Capital Region Medical Center announces new vaccination appointments
Capital Region Medical Center is hosting a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24. It hopes to administer 500 vaccines.
Appointments are open to anyone currently in tier 1 or tier 2, over 65 and those with high risk conditions. To schedule a vaccine call 573-632-5152, press 1. All voicemail calls will be returned to schedule a time.
10:40 a.m.: Boone County health department will open 150 vaccination appointments at 5 p.m.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will post 150 vaccination appointments at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the appointments are only available to those who live and/or work in Boone County and are in the current eligible tiers- Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
Appointments will be available for Thursday through Saturday of this week and will be posted at CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.
8:30 a.m.: Over 750,000 Missourians have completed vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 355 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 486,525.
DHSS reported 55 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,429 since the pandemic began.
The department performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve data quality and ensure all data is reflected correctly on the dashboard. In Tuesday's update, 53 COVID associated deaths were linked and included on the dashboard. A breakdown of the deaths by month is included below:
- November 2020: 3
- January 2021: 11
- February 2021: 24
- March 2021: 15
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,099,298 total doses administered
- 1,379,615 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 753,179 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 22.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 12.3% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 794 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,054 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 293.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.0% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.