As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Jan. 19 will become available below:
1:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 201 new cases for long weekend update
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 67 cases on Sunday and 32 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 743.
WEEKEND UPDATE: Boone County recorded 102 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 16, 67 cases on Sunday, Jan. 17, and 32 cases on Monday, Jan. 8. No deaths were recorded over the weekend. You can find more data on our Information Hub: https://t.co/zuTkWbX8Sn pic.twitter.com/8WeFa4BSEe— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 19, 2021
The county also reported 100 hospitalizations, 40 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 24 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 111.43.
1 p.m.: Audrain County reports 5 new deaths
Audrain County added 15 new cases since its last report on Friday, marking a total of 87 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 1,624 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
The county also added five new deaths since Friday. There have been a total of 50 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.86.
Noon: MU reports no new student cases
MU added no new student cases over the last 24 hours, along with three recoveries, marking a total of 42 active student cases.
There have been 2,892 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 46.
As of Monday, there were also four faculty members, 25 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
10 a.m.: State offers free COVID-19 testing in Boone, Miller & Cole counties
The State of Missouri will offer free COVID-19 testing for any Missouri resident this week. Registration is required for each event.
- MILLER COUNTY: Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., @ Eldon Community Center
- BOONE COUNTY: Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., @ Compass Health Network
- COLE COUNTY: Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., @ American Legion
To register and for more information, click here.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 1,291 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,357 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 440,197.
The state also reported seven new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,263 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,392 total hospitalizations in the state with 21% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 12,089 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,727.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 12.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.