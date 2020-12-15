As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Dec. 15 will become available below:
5:15 p.m.: Callaway County active case load decreases by 24
Callaway County added 18 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 519 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 2,779 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 64 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 9 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 18 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 32.57.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County sees active case decrease for second day straight
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 887. It is an 29 case drop from Monday's active case total.
The county also reported 138 hospitalizations, 34 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 35 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 121.50.
3 p.m.: Boone County reports fourth and fifth COVID-19 deaths this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, marking 40 total deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
It is also the fourth and fifth death announced this week in Boone County. There have been 13 deaths announced during the month of December.
Sadly we have learned of two additional COVID-19-related deaths of Boone County residents. Our community has lost one individual between the ages of 65-69 and an individual over the age of 80. We share our heartfelt condolences to all who knew them.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 15, 2020
According to the department, one individual was in the 65 to 69 age range, marking the third death in that age group, and the other was over the age of 80, marking the 18th death in that age group.
12:30 p.m.: MU adds seven student cases
MU added seven student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 53 active student cases. There have been 2,606 student case recoveries, and four students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All four students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 65.
As of Tuesday, there were also five faculty members, 27 MU staff and five UM System staff who actively have the virus.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri passes 350,000 cases since March
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,762 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 350,365.
The state also reported 240 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,754 since the pandemic began.
According to a news release from the Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage of death certificates on Mondays to ensure all COVID-19 decedents are reflected in the state's numbers.
Of the 240 deaths reported, 208 were from Monday's linkage, according to the release. Of the deaths from Monday's linkage, 180 are from November and 22 are from December.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,624 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,493 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,785.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.9% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.