As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, March 30 will become available below:
4:50 p.m.: Boone County reports nearly 30% have initiated vaccinated
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 3 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 48.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29.7% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 85,342 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 53,658 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 32,357 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,216 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 patients on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 13.71.
4:40 p.m.: Cole County reports over a quarter of residents have initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,729 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
2 new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 25.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 32,503 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 19,705 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 13,589 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,588 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
4:30 p.m.: CPS reports 0 active staff cases
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 10.7.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 109 students in the district currently in quarantine and 8 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 99 quarantined, 3 positive cases, 16 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 8 quarantined, 2 positive case, 3 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 2 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 positive case
The district has seen 2,715 quarantined student cases and 641 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 6 staff members currently in quarantine and no active staff cases. 1 staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
3 p.m.: More than one-fifth of Callaway County residents have begun vaccination process
Callaway County reported 3 recovered cases in the past 24 hours, marking a total of 45 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,948 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 19 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 3 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.7% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 15,880 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 9,716 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 6,590 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,364 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 8.
10:20 a.m.: Arthur Center Community Health to host vaccination clinic Wednesday
The Arthur Center Community Health will provide a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31. The event will take place at the Presser Performing Arts Center in Mexico from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is a first come, first serve event. The Moderna vaccine will be given out.
9 a.m.: Central Methodist University to host mass vaccination clinic Wednesday
Central Methodist University will be holding a mass vaccination event on Wednesday, March 31 for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments may be made here and walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
8 a.m.: Moniteau County will host mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday
Moniteau County will be hosting a mass vaccination event on both Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at the United Church of Christ and sign-ups are available through the state's Vaccine Navigator.
Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
7:30 a.m.: DHSS reports almost a quarter of population has initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 319 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 488,967.
DHSS also added in nearly 1,300 historic COVID-19 antigen positive "probable" cases that were reported by the Illinois Department of Health. Many tests were conducted in Quincy, Illinois, which is where many individuals in northeast Missouri counties seek health care.
DHSS reported 58 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,495 since the pandemic began.
The new deaths come from DHSS' weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which improves data quality and ensures all decedents that died of COVID are reflected in the system. A breakdown of when these 58 deaths occurred by month is below:
- December 2020: 1
- January: 6
- February: 20
- March: 31
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,381,779 total doses administered
- 1,523,244 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 902,026 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 24.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 14.7% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 799 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,144 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 306.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.8 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.