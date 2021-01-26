As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Jan. 26 will become available below:
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports new COVID death, sees active case decrease
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 546. That is a 67 active case decrease from Monday's update.
The county also reported one new death Tuesday, marking a total of 68 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The individual was over the age of 80 marking 33 deaths in that age group.
The county also reported 85 hospitalizations, 21 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 86.43.
2:50 p.m.: Columbia/Boone County receives additional vaccine shipment, continues vaccinating Phase 1A & Phase 1B- Tier 1
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services received an additional shipment of vaccine Tuesday morning, according to a social media post.
The county says they continue to vaccinate those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 every day.
"Due to the population size of our county, this may take longer than surrounding counties. We are following state guidelines and carefully tracking and working diligently to ensure fair and equitable access to all while also ensuring that no vaccines go to waste. It's important to keep in mind that the ability to move onto the next Phase or Tier group is dependent on vaccine availability and right now vaccine supply is limited," the post said.
We are happy to report that we have received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccine earlier today! We continue to...Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday, January 26, 2021
1:25 p.m.: MU Health Care adjusts COVID-19 testing drive-thru hours due to low volume
According to a Facebook post from MU Health Care, the COVID-19 testing drive-thru will shorten its hours due to a "sustained decline in volume."
The new hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
After seeing a sustained decline in volume at our drive thru COVID-19 testing center, we will be closing one hour...Posted by MU Health Care on Tuesday, January 26, 2021
12:55 p.m.: State Senator Bill Eigel, Senator John J. Rizzo to quarantine
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) says he is isolating after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.
Senate Democratic Leader John J. Rizzo also announced he would quarantine after a close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual in the State Capitol. The individual joined a meeting with Rizzo and his staff member, according to a statement.
It comes after several state lawmakers tested positive for the virus in the last few weeks.
The Missouri House of Representatives returned to work Monday after canceling its session last week because of the outbreak. The State Senate stayed in session.
Here is the full statement from Senator Eigel:
“Today I learned that I was in close contact with an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following the CDC guidelines and protocols related to close contact exposure to COVID-19. I will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. At this time, I have no symptoms. It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the 23rd district, and I look forward to returning to the Senate to work on their behalf after I complete my isolation.” - Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring)
12:30 p.m.: MU adds 7 new student cases
MU added 7 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 64 active student cases. There have been 2,950 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 60.
As of Monday, there were also four faculty members, 12 MU staff and one UM System staff who actively have the virus.
10:40 a.m.: Audrain County to hold mass vaccination clinic for Phase 1B-Tier 1 & 2
Audrain County and surrounding area residents in Phase 1B -Tier 1 and 2, which includes those 65+ years of age and high-risk adults, will be able to attend a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.
The Missouri National Guard, the County of Audrain, the Audrain County Health Department and the City of Mexico will host the mass vaccination clinic at the Mexico Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.
The clinic will have 2,500 available vaccines. Those in Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 will need to arrive early and expect to wait their turn for an extended period of time.
Those in Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 include those 65-years-old or older, and high risk adults. High risk health concerns include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, intellectual/developmental disabilities, heart conditions, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or Type 2 diabetes.
Further instruction on how the clinic will operate will be on the Audrain County Health Department website, Facebook page and will be released to the media as soon as possible, ACHD said.
The clinic is separate from the on-going efforts by the ACHD to vaccinate Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 & 2 individuals. The supply of Pfizer vaccine has no effect on the supply ACHD receives as the mass vaccination clinic vaccine is being provided by the Missouri National Guard, according to the department.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports over 1,000 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,079 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 451,493.
The state also reported 133 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,686 since the pandemic began.
The high number of deaths is due to the weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which is done to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 1,953 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,535 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,362.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 10.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.