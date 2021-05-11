As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
4:22 p.m.: Boone County reports 10 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 66.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 45.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 149,107 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 81,545 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 69,380 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 8,414 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 18 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 2 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 7.36.
3:52 p.m.: Cole County adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,865 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Two new deaths were reported Tuesday. There have been 67 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 36.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 50,360 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 27,908 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 23,862 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,492 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.93.
12 p.m.: Health director confirms Boone County's health orders will expire
Director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning confirmed that the health orders will expire Wednesday, May 12 at 11:59 a.m.
Browning strongly recommends that residents continue mitigation efforts.
Browning, Mayor Brian Treece and Boone County Commissioner Dan Atwill announced the expiration last week at a community briefing, due to low positive case numbers.
The five-day rolling average in the county is 8. Over 45% of Boone Countians have initiated vaccination, and over 38% have completed vaccination.
City and county officials say that masking and social distancing will still be required in their facilities.
Columbia Public Schools and the University of Missouri also rolled back some COVID-19 policies, including ending the mask requirement on its respective property. Masks will still be required indoors at both entities, and on CPS buses.
11:50 a.m.: Boone Health announces vaccination events for 12+
Boone Health will host Pfizer vaccination events this Thursday and Saturday at the Columbia Mall, across from Bath and Body Works. Appointments are available here. The Thursday event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Saturday event from 9 a.m. until noon.
Anyone ages 12 and older may receive a vaccine.
The second dose events will be held at the mall on June 3 and June 5.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri's 7-day positivity rate sits at 4.4%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 258 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 505,928.
DHSS reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours, four of which are from previous months. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,835.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,182,124 total doses administered
- 2,379,665 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,934,056 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 38.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 31.5% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 728 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,064 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 295.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.