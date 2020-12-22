As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
6:45 p.m.: Callaway County active case load increases to 535
Callaway County added 24 cases over the weekend, marking a total of 535 cases as of Tuesday. There have been 2,870 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 57 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 9 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 28 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 27.07.
5:15 p.m.: Cole County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Monday, there have been 4,438 cases in Cole County, an increase of 20 cases since Monday. There have been 247 cases in long-term care facilities.
Eleven new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 46 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 39.29.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County adds four deaths, totaling 50 deaths since start of pandemic
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 824.
The county also reported four COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, marking a total of 50 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the dashboard, three of the individuals were 80 or older, totaling 23 deaths in that age group. The other individual was in the 65 to 69 age range, marking five deaths in that group.
23 out of 50 deaths have been reported in the month of December.
The county also reported 144 hospitalizations, 26 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 42 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 114.50.
There have been 12,090 COVID-19 recoveries.
3:30 p.m.: Gov. Parson's Office: Nearly 5% of Missouri's Phase 1A group vaccinated
Governor Mike Parson's office released an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration throughout the state.
According to the department, more than 23,000, or nearly 5%, vaccines have been administered to Phase 1A frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff.
Phase 1A includes over 450,000 Missourians and will take several weeks to complete.
There are currently 285 facilities across the state that are approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible in Phase 1A. More than 700 additional facilities are expected to be approved within the coming days and weeks.
For more information on the state's vaccination plan, click here.
1:30 p.m.: Lake Regional offers vaccinations to local healthcare workers
Lake Regional Health System has started offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible healthcare workers in Camden, Laclede, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski counties.
Vaccinations are limited to those workers eligible in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan and includes healthcare personnel and staff who may have direct or indirect exposure to COVID-19.
Vaccinations will be by appointment only, according to the following schedule:
- Lebanon: 12 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Wallace Building, 325 Harwood Ave.
- Laurie: 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, Lake Regional Clinic – Laurie, 156 Missouri Blvd.
- Eldon: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, 416 S. Maple St.
- Osage Beach: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Lake Regional Training Center, 1193 State Road KK, Ste. A.
Employers will find step-by-step instructions on how to make appointments for their staff members, as well as the necessary forms here.
1:15 p.m.: MU to require COVID-19 testing for undergraduate students living on campus
Arrival testing will be mandatory for undergraduate students living in university residential housing and available for off-campus undergraduate students.
Students living in university housing will need to test no earlier than five days before arriving back in Columbia. PCR or rapid antigen viral tests will both be accepted. Antibody testing will not be accepted.
If students test positive, they are encouraged to delay their move to campus and arrange for remote learning until completing their isolation period.
If a student tested positive between Oct. 15 and Jan. 9, they will not need to test again before returning, once documentation of a positive test is provided to the university.
MU will hold arrival testing in Columbia the week before classes start and during the first week of classes.
Undergraduate students living off campus also are strongly encouraged to get tested before returning to Columbia. Undergraduates who arrive earlier or who remained in university housing during winter break should sign up for testing the week before classes start.
For more information, visit the arrival testing page.
11:30 a.m.: Audrain County begins vaccinating area healthcare workers
The Audrain County Health Department began vaccinating area patient facing healthcare workers that aren't affiliated with SSM Health-Audrain this week, with the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace said they have been busy planning and working to get out in front of the vaccine's arrival.
“We have been busy contacting those healthcare workers in the non-affiliated offices that include doctors, dentists and other healthcare workers in Audrain County,” Brace said. “We want to make sure that every one of those front-line workers that wants to take the vaccine will be able to do so.”
ACHD ordered 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine through the state of Missouri.
“Our census of healthcare workers not affiliated with SSM-Audrain shows this should be enough to cover those that want the vaccine in the first round,” he said. “The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer one, is a two-dose vaccine. The only difference with Moderna is the second dose is given 28 days after the first one instead of 21 days like the Pfizer vaccine.”
Long-term care facility residents and workers in Audrain County are receiving the vaccine at the same time. CVS, Walgreens and Good Neighbor Pharmacies will provide the vaccine free of charge to their residents and healthcare workers, via a contract with their corporate entities and the federal government.
Brace said the department's main focus will be first responders and essential workers in Phase IB of the state's vaccination plan.
ACHD has teamed up with the Audrain County Emergency Management Agency to help the department get ahead of the vaccination process on the administrative side.
10:35 a.m.: DHSS announces partnership with Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical
DHSS announced a partnership with Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical Tuesday morning. The three organizations will come together to continue hosting free COVID-19 testing throughout the state.
Missouri residents can register for events at here and are encouraged to check back for future opportunities to be tested at a nearby event.
Missouri residency is the only requirement. There is no cost.
Online registration for Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 is open currently for Benton, Camden, Clay, Hickory, Johnson, St. Francois, St. Louis City, Stone and Washington counties.
In the announcement, DHSS claimed that "COVID-19 testing continues to be an important factor in reducing the spread," and that healthy people should consider being tested for COVID-19 for the following reasons:
- To rule out possibility that you have COVID-19 and don't know it
- To take action early if you do have COVID-19
- To spend time with family and friends- especially those at high risk
- To help get the virus under control
10:05 a.m.: SSM Health-Jefferson City & Mexico drive-thru testing closed on Christmas
The SSM Health drive thru testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
The site in Mexico will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Jefferson City's drive-thru will reopen Sunday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital.
In Mexico, the site will reopen Monday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at the main/north entrance of the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets.
9 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,123 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 5,000 deaths
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 2,123 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 370,439.
The state also reported 211 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,158 since the pandemic began.
In a Monday night email, DHSS said they began analyzing several death certificates and linked approximately 140 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases in the system. Due to the higher than average volume of records to review, the team has not yet completed the process for the week.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,703 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,778 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,540.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.1%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.