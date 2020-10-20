As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Tuesday, Oct. 20 will become available below:
6:15 p.m.: Cole County reports new death, 2,045 recoveries
The Cole County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday.
The department also recorded 48 new cases Tuesday, marking 232 active cases in the county. There have been 2,045 recoveries.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Cole County is 51.64.
5 p.m.: Callaway County reports 23 new cases, one new death
The Callaway County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death, as well as 23 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The department also said 105 of its 199 active cases were "institutional offenders."
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Callaway County is 19.64.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 44 new cases, 361 active cases
The Boone County Health Department has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, nine of which in the 18-22 age range. This brings the number of total active cases to 361.
Boone County recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases today, October 20. There have been 5,671 total cases in the county, with 361 of those being active. There are currently 89 COVID-19 patients in our local hospitals, 20 of which are Boone County residents. pic.twitter.com/EUOy0qmSZE— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 20, 2020
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Boone County is 49.36.
4:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 70% of its cases from travel/contact to a known case
The Cole County Health Department released a memo that stated 70% of the county's positive cases have been traced back to travel and/or contact to a known case. The department has observed clusters of positive cases at office buildings, correctional facilities, large gatherings and household exposure.
"We are seeing increased interaction at social gatherings where social distancing is not easily maintained," said the Health Department. "We are urging everyone to continue to take responsibility for their own health and to protect others. Please reconsider hosting or attending social gatherings that bring together more than 25 people that are outside of your normal interactions."
The memo also stressed the importance of abiding by social distancing procedures and wearing masks.
2:30 p.m.: Morgan County R-II schools move to online learning until Nov. 5
Morgan County R-II schools Superintendent Dr. L. Steven Barnes sent an email to parents Tuesday stating the district is moving to Category 3 due to a increase in COVID-19 cases.
**A letter from our district Superintendent of Schools, Dr. L. Steven Barnes.**Posted by Morgan County R-II School District on Tuesday, October 20, 2020
School is canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 21 and online learning will begin Thursday, Oct. 22.
The school board approved a two week shift to online learning at Monday night's meeting.
All regular season sports are canceled. Meal deliveries will start Thursday, with more details to follow.
The district canceled school Tuesday due to a threat. The threat investigation is still unresolved.
12:00 p.m.: 68 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 68 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,741 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 16 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 14 have recovered. Of the staff, 76 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 60 recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and nine have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,524 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,524 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 159,625.
The state also reported 25 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 2,615.