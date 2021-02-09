As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Feb. 9th will become available below:
6:14 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate of 40.1
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 40.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 406 students in the district currently in quarantine and 364 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 226 quarantined, 17 positive cases, 18 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 74 quarantined, 14 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 47 quarantined, 10 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 17 quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,372 quarantined student cases and 568 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 53 staff members currently in quarantine and 9 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:45 p.m.: Callaway County reports 9.3% vaccination rate
Callaway County added three cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 185 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,795 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 39 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and two in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9.3% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 5,584 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 4,167 residents have received first dose
- 1,413 residents have received both doses
- 1,256 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.21.
5:40 p.m.: Cole County reports 12.6% vaccination rate
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,540 cases in Cole County, an increase of eight cases over 24 hours. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
Four new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.6% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 11,418 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 9,635 residents have received first dose
- 1,779 residents have received both doses
- 2,658 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.29.
4:05 p.m.: Boone County reports 72nd death, 12.1% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 304.
The county also reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, marking 72 total deaths. The individual was in the 75 to 79 age range, marking 11 total deaths in that age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 30,539 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 21,833 residents have received first dose
- 8,683 residents have received both doses
- 6,783 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 51 hospitalizations, 22 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 17 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 12 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 55.50.
12:20 p.m.: MU sees decrease in 7-day student case average
MU added two student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 28 active student cases. There have been 3,070 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 36.
As of Tuesday, there were also one faculty member, 17 MU staff and three UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
11 a.m.: MU Health Care eases visitor restrictions
COLUMBIA - MU Health care says it is easing visitor restrictions in its hospitals and clinics.
Starting Wednesday, February 10, patients at MU Health Care hospitals, emergency departments and clinics will be allowed to have one visitor.
Visitors over 16 years old will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Hospital and Missouri Orthopedic Institute, and from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at Missouri Psychiatric Center.
In a news release, MU Health Care said all visitors will be required to wear a mask and undergo temperature and symptom screening.
Pediatric and labor and delivery patients will continue to have two visitors. Same-day surgery, testing and procedure patients will continue to have one visitor. Patients with appointments at MU Health Care’s freestanding clinics will also be allowed to bring one person with them.
MU Health Care says it will still support Zoom and FaceTime visits for people who cannot make it to the hospital.
7:00 a.m.: Six new deaths in Missouri in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 649 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 467,313.
DHSS reported six new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,149 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 716,038 total doses administered
- 546,484 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 169,554 Missourians have received a second dose
- 8.9% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.8% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,538 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 6,167 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 881.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.