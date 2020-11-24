As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, Nov. 23
- Sunday, Nov. 22
- Saturday, Nov. 21
- Friday, Nov. 20
- Thursday, Nov. 19
- Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Monday, Nov. 16
Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 24 will become available below:
4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports 9th straight day of 100+ cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health & Human Services reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 929.
The county also reported 148 hospitalizations, which is the record of hospitalizations in the county. 27 of those were Boone residents. There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 155.64.
3:45 p.m.: Capital Region Medical Center restricts visitors in hospital & clinics
The Capital Region Medical Center is now restricting visitors into the hospital and clinics effective 12 a.m. Wednesday.
There are exceptions to the policy, which include:
- One partner, spouse or coach in labor and delivery and obstetrical ultrasound.
- Two parents or guardians for pediatric patients.
- When the patients are nearing end of life or placed on “comfort care.”
- Clinic patients with a physical or mental limitations, who are pregnant, and pediatric patients.
- Inpatient Rehab Unit may have one individual designated for training to facilitate discharge planning.
- One person may accompany a patient in the emergency department.
2:50 p.m.: Missouri State Parks temporarily close indoor spaces
Missouri State Parks and historic sites will temporarily close indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.
Park and historic outdoor spaces and amenities will remain open and available under normal off-season status, unless otherwise designated.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.
For more, check the park and and site status map.
1:40 p.m.: Multiple COVID-19 testing sites to close on Thanksgiving Day
Capital Region Medical Center testing site
The Capital Region testing site in Jefferson City will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The site will reopen Friday at its normal time, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SSM Health Jefferson City & Audrain testing locations
The SSM Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The site in Mexico will be closed on Friday, Nov. 27, as well.
Jefferson City's testing site will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at the Health Plaza East entrance at the hospital.
Columbia Hy-Vee locations (East Nifong, Conley, West Broadway)
The three Columbia Hy-Vee pharmacies will not conduct COVID-19 testing Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 due to Thanksgiving.
The three locations will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. Sign up here.
Memorial Baptist Church
The Memorial Baptist Church (1634 Paris Road) in Columbia will not hold COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The church's testing site will reopen Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Sign up here.
Sam's HealthMart locations
Sam's HealthMart's two locations in Moberly and one in Fayette will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving
The testing centers will reopen Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Sign up here.
MU Health Care drive-thru testing site
The MU Health Care drive-thru testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The testing site will reopen Friday at 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
The testing site is on the north side of Mizzou North building at 115 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.
Boone Hospital Center drive-thru testing site
Boone Hospital Center's drive-thru testing site will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The site will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.
The testing site is located west of the hospital at the Doctor's Building, 1504 East Broadway.
1:10 p.m.: Audrain County asks organizations to support mask advisory
The Audrain County Health Department is asking county municipalities and organizations to pass a Resolution of Endorsement to show their support of the health department's issuance of a mask advisory.
“The resolution spells out general support from Audrain County municipality councils and other governing boards of organizations for the mask advisory we issued on November 12th,” ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace said. “We believe if the municipality or organization endorses the advisory, the overall public awareness surrounding the importance of wearing a mask will be elevated.”
Positive cases in Audrain have risen from 85 active cases on Nov. 6 to a high of 138 on Nov. 16, to its current number of 132 as of Nov. 23.
“We’re hoping by having city and town councils and governing boards of area organizations endorse the public health mask advisory with this resolution, we can, collectively draw attention to the effectiveness of wearing a mask in public where social distancing is not possible,” Brace said.
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have also increased. As of Monday, hospitalizations of Audrain County residents increased to 13 while deaths rose to 11.
11:30 a.m.: The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall close doors for time being due to rising COVID-19 cases
The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall will close its doors for the time being, once again.
The Blue Note tweeted Tuesday morning that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the two venues felt that it's time to do their part for the health and safety of the community.
"This doesn't mean goodbye though, we'll still be sprinkling in some virtual events and we'll be available for private event rentals," the tweet said.
Hi Columbia friends,It felt really good to have live music filling the building again and with it a surge of hope. But with the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area as we head into the holiday season, we feel it’s time to once again to do our part for the health and safety of— The Blue Note (@the_blue_note) November 24, 2020
11 a.m.: Boone County announces additional COVID-19 death
The Columbia/ Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported one additional COVID-19 death Tuesday morning.
The person was over the age of 80.
We regret to announce the death of a Boone County resident due COVID-19. Our community lost an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by this loss. A total of 24 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 24, 2020
There have been a total of 24 COVID-19 related deaths in Boone County.
9:30 a.m.: Sedalia announces COVID-safe holiday traditions
Sedalia will have their annual Lighting Ceremony and Fireworks Show at Hotel Bothwell on Thanksgiving evening. The event will be broadcast live on 1490 AM and 101.3 FM so that participants can watch the fireworks show from their vehicles. It will also be live-streamed on the hotel's Facebook page.
The city's Christmas light contest will also continue this year. Sedalia's mayor encouraged residents to participate in these traditions while taking safety precautions.
7:30 a.m. : Missouri reports 3,764 new cases; 161 new deaths backlogged
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 278,661.
The state also reported 189 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,750 since the pandemic began.
DHSS sent a release Monday night stating 161 COVID-19 associated deaths were linked with the appropriate cases in the state's disease surveillance system. One of the 161 deaths occurred in September, and 41 occurred in October. 119 of the deaths occurred earlier this month.
The 161 deaths are now shown in Tuesday's total.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,680 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 24,922 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,560.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.3% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.