As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Feb. 23 will be available below:
5:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate reports 13 active student cases
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 19.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 122 students in the district currently in quarantine and 13 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 68 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 11 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 27 quarantined, 3 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 23 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 4 quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,463 quarantined student cases and 587 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 17 staff members currently in quarantine and 8 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:35 p.m.: Callaway County reports 17 new cases
Callaway County added 17 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 89 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,844 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 27 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 40 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 11.9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
7,784 total doses administered of a vaccine
5,307 residents have received first dose
2,465 residents have received both doses
669 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.00.
5:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 2 new positive cases, 3 new deaths
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,616 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
Three new deaths were reported in Cole County's long-term care facilities. There have been 59 deaths in the Cole County community and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 17,190 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 11,084 residents have received first dose
- 6,097 residents have received both doses
- 2,074 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.50.
4:54 p.m.: Boone County reports 28 new cases, 13.7% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 151.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.7% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 39,204 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 24,766 residents have received first dose
- 14,383 residents have received both doses
- 5,387 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 34 hospitalizations, 8 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 6 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 24.36.