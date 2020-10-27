As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
12:45 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools adds student COVID-19 tracker to dashboard
The CPS dashboard is now updated with positive student cases and those in quarantine.
As of Tuesday, there are 13 active student cases and 156 students are actively quarantining.
The breakdown:
- Six active students in elementary schools; 120 quarantined
- Four active students in middle schools; 28 quarantined
- Three active students in high school; Six quarantined
CPS currently has 11 active staff cases and 49 staff members are actively quarantining.
12:30 p.m.: 48 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 48 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,820 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 18 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 14 have recovered. Of the staff, 84 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 66 recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and 10 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,695 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,695 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 172,717.
The state also added 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 2,838.
In the last seven days, there have been 11,768 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single-day average for the number of cases is 1,681.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests, and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 11.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 22.9% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.