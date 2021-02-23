As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.

Previous coverage:  

Updates for Tuesday, Feb. 23 will be available below:

5:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate reports 13 active student cases.

The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 19.1.

The updated CPS student tracker shows 122 students in the district currently in quarantine and 13 active student cases.

To break the student cases down: 

  • Elementary schools: 68 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 11 out of 21 schools affected

  • Middle schools: 27 quarantined, 3 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected

  • High schools: 23 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected

  • Other: 4 quarantined, 1 positive cases

The district has seen 2,463 quarantined student cases and 587 positive student cases since June 2020. 

The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 17 staff members currently in quarantine and 8 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.

5:35 p.m.: Callaway County reports 17 new cases

Callaway County added 17 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 89 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,844 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic. 

According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 27 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital. 

There have been a total of 40 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 11.9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 

  • 7,784 total doses administered of a vaccine

  • 5,307 residents have received first dose

  • 2,465 residents have received both doses

  • 669 doses have been administered in the past 7 days

According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.00.

Credit: Covid-19 in Mid-Missouri by Mizzou Journalism

5:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 2 new positive cases

The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.

This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.

There have been 7,616 cases in Cole County, an increase of 2 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.

Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.

Screen Shot 2021-02-23 at 6.28.17 PM.png

There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.

According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 

  • 17,190 total doses administered of a vaccine

  • 11,084 residents have received first dose

  • 6,097 residents have received both doses

  • 2,074 doses have been administered in the past 7 days

According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.50.

Credit: Covid-19 in Mid-Missouri by Mizzou Journalism

 

4:54 p.m.: Boone County reports 28 new cases, 13.7% vaccination rate

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 151.

According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.7% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 

  • 39,204 total doses administered of a vaccine
  • 24,766 residents have received first dose
  • 14,383 residents have received both doses
  • 5,387 doses have been administered in the past 7 days

The county also reported 34 hospitalizations, 8 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 6 on a ventilator.

The hospital status is currently at green. 

Boone Hospital Status

Each hospital in Boone County will provide a daily report of either green status, yellow status or red status.

According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 24.36.

Credit: Covid-19 in Mid-Missouri by Mizzou Journalism

12 p.m.: MU Health Care stops Saturday drive-thru testing hours

MU Health Care says it is closing its drive-thru testing center on Saturdays. It says it comes with declining volume at the testing center. 

The drive thru testing center is still open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

10 a.m.: St. Mary's Hospital - Audrain closes drive-thru testing site

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico says it is closing its drive thru testing site, effective immediately.

In a news release, SSM says it comes with "sustained lower volumes and reduced community transmission of COVID-19."

SSM says anyone who feels sick or has COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care doctor or go to the SSM Health walk in clinic at 3626 S. Clark Street in Mexico. 

8:00 a.m.: 5.5% of the Missouri population has received both vaccine doses 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 475,791. 

DHSS reported 170 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,885 since the pandemic began. 

The state does a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates. On Feb. 22, DHSS analyzed and linked 175 COVID-19 deaths. The deaths happened in the following months:

  • August: 1
  • September: 2
  • October: 3
  • November: 6
  • December: 21
  • January: 99
  • February: 43

DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing. 

  • 1,046,575 total doses administered
  • 708,751 Missourians have received at least one dose
  • 337,824 Missourians have received a second dose
  • 11.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
  • 5.5% of the Missouri population has received both doses

Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,127 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,883 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 412. 

As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.

Missouri currently has a 6.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED