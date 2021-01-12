As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Tuesday, Jan. 12 will become available below:
4:25 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sees slight decrease, sits at 79.9
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 79.9, a decrease of 2.5 from Monday. The CPS Board of Education voted on the return to in-person instruction Monday evening.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 81 students in the district currently in quarantine and 35 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 35 quarantined, 9 positive cases, 15 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 18 quarantined, 10 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 23 quarantined, 15 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 5 quarantined, 1 positive case
The district has seen 1,768 quarantined student cases and 418positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 28 staff members currently in quarantine and 13 active staff cases. 21 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports 63rd COVID-19 death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 712.
The county also reported one new COVID-19 death, marking 63 total in the county. The individual was over the age of 80, marking 30 total deaths in that age group.
The county also reported 115 hospitalizations, 41 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 36 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 12 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 110.36.
3 p.m.: Lake Regional establishes COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists
Lake Regional Health System is offering a waiting list for community members interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone can join at here or by calling 573-348-7444.
Those interested will self-select their appropriate category: phase 1A, 1B, 2 or 3. The state will determine when vaccine administrators may move from one phase to the next.
The cost of the vaccine is free; but due to Lake Regional being a non-government and non-profit entity, there will be a small administration fee to help offset expenses to provide the service.
1:15 p.m.: Fort Leonard Wood begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Fort Leonard Wood's General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital began COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday after receiving a limited number of vaccines.
Fort Leonard Wood's medical community, law enforcement and fire department were vaccinated, following a prioritization strategy the Department of Defense established.
The first recipient, Serena Detlie, has been a registered nurse for more than 25 years and has worked in GLWACH's emergency department for eight years.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri surpasses 6,000 total COVID-19 deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 427,117.
The state also reported 204 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,155 since the pandemic began.
The high number of deaths is due to the weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which is done to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. 176 were linked this week and were reflected in Tuesday's update. Three of the deaths occurred in October, 18 in November, 142 in December and 13 in early January.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,605 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,397 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,771.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.6% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days