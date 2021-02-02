As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6:37 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate surpasses 53.1.
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 53.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 452 students in the district currently in quarantine and 54 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 286 quarantined, 20 positive cases, 18 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 91 quarantined, 20 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 74 quarantined, 20 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 1 quarantined
The district has seen 2,242 quarantined student cases and 544 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 59 staff members currently in quarantine and 7 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
6:30 p.m.: 9.6% of Cole County residents have received first vaccine dose
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,460 cases in Cole County, an increase of 15 cases over 24 hours. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9.6% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 8,703 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 7,397 residents have received first dose
- 1,302 residents have received both doses
- 2,990 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.43.
5:55 p.m.: Callaway County reports 6.7% of residents have received first vaccine dose
Callaway County added 42 cases since Friday, marking a total of 259 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,720 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 30 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and one in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 38 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 6.7% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 4,179 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 2,991 residents have received first dose
- 1,184 residents have received both doses
- 1,056 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.79.
4:20 p.m.: Boone County reports 9% have had first dose of vaccine; 58 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 461.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 23,000 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 16,292 residents have received first dose
- 6,688 residents have received both doses
- 5,196 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 63 hospitalizations, 15 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 89.50.
2:30 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average sits at 58
MU added 3 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 43 active student cases. There have been 3,023 student case recoveries.
Five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 58.
As of Tuesday, there was also one faculty member, 16 MU staff and 4 UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
12:30 p.m.: Boone County health department expects to move to Phase 1B-Tier 2 next week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services sent an email on Tuesday to those who signed up for their vaccine survey.
The email said the department does "not have any vaccine for first doses available at this time." All appointments for the remainder of this week have been booked.
PHHS expects to get more vaccine doses next week and will move to Phase 1B-Tier 2 at that time.
The department will notify residents and the media when they officially move into Tier 2, and will reach out to residents directly with information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment.
10:25 a.m.: MAKO Medical, Missouri Primary Care Association and DHSS offer free COVID-19 testing
MAKO Medical, Missouri Primary Care Association and DHSS are offering free COVID-19 testing throughout the next two weeks. Missouri residency is the only requirement. You do not need to be experiencing symptoms to get tested.
- Jefferson City- American Legion; Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rolla- Your Community Health Center; Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Versailles- Katy Trail Community Health; Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Warsaw- Katy Trail Community Health; Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sedalia- Katy Trail Community Health; Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For a full list of Missouri free testing events, click here.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 890 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 890 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 460,487.
DHSS reported 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,088 since the pandemic began.
In their weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve data quality, DHSS analyzed and linked 339 COVID-19 associated deaths. 11 of the deaths occurred during November, 190 occurred in December and 138 occurred in January.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 515,850 total doses administered
- 397,430 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 118,420 Missourians have received a second dose
- 6.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 1.9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,778 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,394 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,056.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 9.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.