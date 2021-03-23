As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, March 23 will become available below:
5:15 p.m.: CPS says over 50% of staff are vaccinated
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 12.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 138 students in the district currently in quarantine and 12 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 115 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 17 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 9 quarantined, 2 positive case, 4 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 14 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: n/a quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,714 quarantined student cases and 636 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 8 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 51% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated, or 1,749 people. The district says percentages are based on self-reporting.
5:03 p.m.: 20.7% of Callaway County residents have initiated vaccination
Callaway County added 1 case in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 55 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,936 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 16 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 20.7% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 14,370 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 9,261 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 5,484 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,470 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 25.50.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports one patient on a ventilator due to COVID-19
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 74.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 27.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 75,620 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 50,128 residents have received first dose
- 26,013 residents have received both doses
- 8,724 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 26 hospitalizations, 6 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 5 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.21.
1:15 p.m.: Capital Region Medical Center announces new vaccination appointments
Capital Region Medical Center is hosting a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24. It hopes to administer 500 vaccines.
Appointments are open to anyone currently in Phase 1A or Phase 1B, those over 65 and those with high risk conditions. To schedule a vaccine, call 573-632-5152, and press '1.'
All voicemail calls will be returned to schedule a time.
10:40 a.m.: Boone County health department will open 150 vaccination appointments at 5 p.m.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will post 150 vaccination appointments at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the appointments are only available to those who live and/or work in Boone County and are in the current eligible tiers- Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
Appointments will be available for Thursday through Saturday of this week and will be posted at CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.
[Editor's Note: The Columbia/Boone County health department will post the 150 appointments on its website, not MU Health Care.]
8:30 a.m.: Over 750,000 Missourians have completed vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 355 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 486,525.
DHSS reported 55 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,429 since the pandemic began.
The department performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve data quality and ensure all data is reflected correctly on the dashboard. In Tuesday's update, 53 COVID associated deaths were linked and included on the dashboard. A breakdown of the deaths by month is included below:
- November 2020: 3
- January 2021: 11
- February 2021: 24
- March 2021: 15
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,099,298 total doses administered
- 1,379,615 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 753,179 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 22.5% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 12.3% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 794 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,054 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 293.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.0% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.