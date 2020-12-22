As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
11:30 a.m.: Audrain County begins vaccinating area healthcare workers
The Audrain County Health Department began vaccinating area patient facing healthcare workers that aren't affiliated with SSM Health-Audrain this week, with the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace said they have been busy planning and working to get out in front of the vaccine's arrival.
“We have been busy contacting those healthcare workers in the non-affiliated offices that include doctors, dentists and other healthcare workers in Audrain County,” Brace said. “We want to make sure that every one of those front-line workers that wants to take the vaccine will be able to do so.”
ACHD ordered 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine through the state of Missouri.
“Our census of healthcare workers not affiliated with SSM-Audrain shows this should be enough to cover those that want the vaccine in the first round,” he said. “The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer one, is a two-dose vaccine. The only difference with Moderna is the second dose is given 28 days after the first one instead of 21 days like the Pfizer vaccine.”
Long-term care facility residents and workers in Audrain County are receiving the vaccine at the same time. CVS, Walgreens and Good Neighbor Pharmacies will provide the vaccine free of charge to their residents and healthcare workers, via a contract with their corporate entities and the federal government.
Brace said the department's main focus will be first responders and essential workers in Phase IB of the state's vaccination plan.
ACHD has teamed up with the Audrain County Emergency Management Agency to help the department get ahead of the vaccination process on the administrative side.
10:35 a.m.: DHSS announces partnership with Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical
DHSS announced a partnership with Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical Tuesday morning. The three organizations will come together to continue hosting free COVID-19 testing throughout the state.
Missouri residents can register for events at here and are encouraged to check back for future opportunities to be tested at a nearby event.
Missouri residency is the only requirement. There is no cost.
Online registration for Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 is open currently for Benton, Camden, Clay, Hickory, Johnson, St. Francois, St. Louis City, Stone and Washington counties.
In the announcement, DHSS claimed that "COVID-19 testing continues to be an important factor in reducing the spread," and that healthy people should consider being tested for COVID-19 for the following reasons:
- To rule out possibility that you have COVID-19 and don't know it
- To take action early if you do have COVID-19
- To spend time with family and friends- especially those at high risk
- To help get the virus under control
10:05 a.m.: SSM Health-Jefferson City & Mexico drive-thru testing closed on Christmas
The SSM Health drive thru testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
The site in Mexico will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Jefferson City's drive-thru will reopen Sunday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital.
In Mexico, the site will reopen Monday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at the main/north entrance of the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets.
9 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,123 new COVID-19 cases, surpasses 5,000 deaths
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 2,123 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 370,439.
The state also reported 211 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,158 since the pandemic began.
In a Monday night email, DHSS said they began analyzing several death certificates and linked approximately 140 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases in the system. Due to the higher than average volume of records to review, the team has not yet completed the process for the week.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,703 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,778 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,540.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.1%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.