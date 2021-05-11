As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, May 10
- Sunday, May 9
- Saturday, May 8
- Friday, May 7
- Thursday, May 6
- Wednesday, May 5
- Tuesday, May 4
Updates for Tuesday, May 11 will become available below:
12 p.m.: Health director confirms Boone County's health orders will expire
Director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning confirmed that the health orders will expire Wednesday, May 12 at 11:59 a.m.
Browning strongly recommends that residents continue mitigation efforts.
Browning, Mayor Brian Treece and Boone County Commissioner Dan Atwill announced the expiration last week at a community briefing, due to low positive case numbers.
The five-day rolling average in the county is 8. Over 45% of Boone Countians have initiated vaccination, and over 38% have completed vaccination.
City and county officials say that masking and social distancing will still be required in their facilities.
Columbia Public Schools and the University of Missouri also rolled back some COVID-19 policies, including ending the mask requirement on its respective property. Masks will still be required indoors at both entities, and on CPS buses.
11:50 a.m.: Boone Health announces vaccination events for 12+
Boone Health will host Pfizer vaccination events this Thursday and Saturday at the Columbia Mall, across from Bath and Body Works. Appointments are available here. The Thursday event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Saturday event from 9 a.m. until noon.
Anyone ages 12 and older may receive a vaccine.
The second dose events will be held at the mall on June 3 and June 5.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri's 7-day positivity rate sits at 4.4%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 258 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 505,928.
DHSS reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours, four of which are from previous months. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,835.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,182,124 total doses administered
- 2,379,665 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,934,056 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 38.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 31.5% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 728 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,064 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 295.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.