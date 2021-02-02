As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Tuesday, Feb. 2 will become available below:
12:30 p.m.: Boone County health department expects to move to Phase 1B-Tier 2 next week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services sent an email on Tuesday to those who signed up for their vaccine survey.
The email said the department does "not have any vaccine for first doses available at this time." All appointments for the remainder of this week have been booked.
PHHS expects to get more vaccine doses next week and will move to Phase 1B-Tier 2 at that time.
The department will notify residents and the media when they officially move into Tier 2, and will reach out to residents directly with information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment.
10:25 a.m.: MAKO Medical, Missouri Primary Care Association and DHSS offer free COVID-19 testing
MAKO Medical, Missouri Primary Care Association and DHSS are offering free COVID-19 testing throughout the next two weeks. Missouri residency is the only requirement. You do not need to be experiencing symptoms to get tested.
- Jefferson City- American Legion; Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rolla- Your Community Health Center; Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Versailles- Katy Trail Community Health; Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Warsaw- Katy Trail Community Health; Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sedalia- Katy Trail Community Health; Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Community Testing for FREE COVID-19 tests continue around MO this week.Register at: https://t.co/q46NMNdCygCounties Included: Jackson, St. Louis, Adair, Barton, Clay, Cape Girardeau, St. Charles, Cole, Platte, Phelps, Harrison, Jasper, and Iron, and St. Louis City. pic.twitter.com/FCndFMCWvR— Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) February 1, 2021
For a full list of Missouri free testing events, click here.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 890 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 890 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 460,487.
DHSS reported 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,088 since the pandemic began.
In their weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve data quality, DHSS analyzed and linked 339 COVID-19 associated deaths. 11 of the deaths occurred during November, 190 occurred in December and 138 occurred in January.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 515,850 total doses administered
- 397,430 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 118,420 Missourians have received a second dose
- 6.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 1.9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,778 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,394 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,056.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 9.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.