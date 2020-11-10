As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, Nov. 9
- Sunday, Nov. 8
- Saturday, Nov. 7
- Friday, Nov. 6
- Thursday, Nov. 5
- Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Tuesday, Nov. 3
Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 10 will become available below:
6 p.m.: Callaway County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
The Callaway County Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 539.
112 of the active cases are 18-years-old or younger. 117 of the cases are 20 to 29-year-old.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Callaway County is 52.64.
6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 65 new COVID-19 cases
The Cole County Health Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 539.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Cole County is 92.50.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 144 new COVID-19 cases
The Boone County Health Department reported 144 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases up to 1,014.
There are currently 142 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals, 29 of which are Boone County residents. 46 patients are in ICU, while 23 are on ventilators.
Boone County recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases today, November 10. There have been 7,588 total cases in the county, with 1,014 active cases. Additionally, the county and local hospitals are working together to create new metrics to better define the status of hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Rv5XslsWRU— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 10, 2020
The Boone County COVID-19 hub now shows hospital status.
Tuesday's status shows yellow, which means two hospitals reported yellow status or one reported red. The hub does not show which hospital reported what status.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Boone County is 112.86.
4 p.m.: Miller County reports six COVID-19 related deaths
The Miller County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, bringing a total of 34 deaths in the county. 23 of those were in long-term care facilities.
The county has 164 active cases.
Additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Miller County, Missouri It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health Center...Posted by Miller County Health Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Miller County is ranked 17th in the state for COVID-19 deaths, according to the Show-Me Strong dashboard.
12:15 p.m.: 119 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 119 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,973 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 26 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 23 have recovered. Of the staff, 124 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 90 recovered. There are currently one active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and 12 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
12 p.m.: Audrain County Health Department issues mask advisory
The Audrain County Health Department is issuing a mask advisory in an effort to stem the tide of rising cases of COVID-19.
The advisory is not a mandate, but the Health Department is encouraging citizens to follow public health guidelines for the safety of themselves and their families.
There are 115 active coronavirus cases in Audrain County as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, with 663 total positive cases. There are have been eight total deaths in the county so far.
For more information, please visit the the Audrain County Health Department website. Questions about possible exposure to COVID-19 can be answered by calling the ACHD at 573-581-1332 or the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 1-877-435-8411.
7:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,257 new cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 216,697.
The state also reported 146 new deaths on Monday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,153.
In the last seven days there have been 24,177 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,454.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 20.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 39.4% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days
5:45 a.m.: Missouri records COVID-19 deaths from September and October
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services expects to log 138 deaths on this morning's COVID-19 dashboard. Out of those, three occurred in September, 123 in October and 12 earlier this month. These COVID-19 deaths have not been reported on previously.