11:30 a.m. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department warns of scam
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said at least one individual received a call from someone claiming to be a contact tracer.
The person claiming to be a contract tracer said the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at a local business. The caller gave the individual's credit card number and asked for a three-digit security code.
The Health Department said contract tracers and investigators will never ask for credit card or banking information or a social security number.
If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a contact tracer or case investigator, contact the Health Department at 874-7355 or email Coronavirus@CoMo.gov to confirm the identity.
9:30 a.m. DHSS reports 250 additional COVID-19 related deaths
On Jan. 4, DHSS analyzed death certificates and identified 250 deaths related to COVID-19 that had not previously been reported to the state. One death was in August, two in October, 54 in November and 193 in December. There have been a total of 5,825 COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri.
9 a.m. Missouri reports 2,632 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 405,589.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,657 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,319 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,474.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.5% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.