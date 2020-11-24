As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, Nov. 23
- Sunday, Nov. 22
- Saturday, Nov. 21
- Friday, Nov. 20
- Thursday, Nov. 19
- Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Monday, Nov. 16
Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 24 will become available below:
7:30 a.m. : Missouri reports 3,764 new cases; 161 new deaths backlogged
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 278,661.
The state also reported 189 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,750 since the pandemic began.
DHSS sent a release Monday night stating 161 COVID-19 associated deaths were linked with the appropriate cases in the state's disease surveillance system. One of the 161 deaths occurred in September, and 41 occured in October. 119 of the deaths occurred earlier this month.
The 161 deaths are now shown in Tuesday's total.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,680 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 24,922 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,560.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.3% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.