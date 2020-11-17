As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 17 will become available below:
8:00 a.m.: Missouri reports 5,717 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 5,717 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 248,886.
The state also reported 67 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,453 since the outbreak started.
There are 2,525 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days there have been 28,367 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 4,052.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 24.4% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 44.0% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
5:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 42 COVID-19 related deaths from death certificates
On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services analyzed recent death certificates and identified 42 COVID-19 deaths, which will be reflected in Tuesday's state COVID-19 dashboard.
The deaths had not been reported previously, but were linked to corresponding cases in the state's system.
One of the deaths occurred in September, 37 occurred in October, and four occurred this month.
As of last week, the health department will analyze death certificates each Monday and report the deaths Tuesday.