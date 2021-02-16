As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
8 a.m.: Missouri reports three new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 481 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 472,143.
The DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,458 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 886,800 total doses administered
- 641,376 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 245,424 Missourians have received a second dose
- 10.5 of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 4.0% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,402 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 4,183 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 598.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.