10:20 a.m. Arthur Center Community Health to host vaccination clinic Wednesday
The Arthur Center Community Health will provide a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31. The event will take place at the Presser Performing Arts Center in Mexico from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is a first come, first serve event. The Moderna vaccine will be given out.
9 a.m.: Central Methodist University to host mass vaccination clinic Wednesday
Central Methodist University will be holding a mass vaccination event on Wednesday, March 31 for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments may be made here and walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
8 a.m.: Moniteau County will host mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday
Moniteau County will be hosting a mass vaccination event on both Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at the United Church of Christ and sign-ups are available through the state's Vaccine Navigator.
Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
7:30 a.m.: DHSS reports almost a quarter of population has initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 193 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 488,967.
DHSS also added in nearly 1,300 historic COVID-19 antigen positive "probable" cases that were reported by the Illinois Department of Health. Many tests were conducted in Quincy, Illinois, which is where many individuals in northeast Missouri counties seek health care.
DHSS reported 58 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,495 since the pandemic began.
The new deaths come from DHSS' weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which improves data quality and ensures all decedents that died of COVID are reflected in the system. A breakdown of when these 58 deaths occurred by month is below:
- December 2020: 1
- January: 6
- February: 20
- March: 31
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,381,779 total doses administered
- 1,523,244 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 902,026 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 24.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 14.7% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 799 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,144 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 306.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.8 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.