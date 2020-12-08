As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
1:45 p.m.: Cole R-V School District moves to online learning
Due to a staff shortage, the Cole R-V School District is moving to online learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Grades pre-k through 12 will return to in-person learning on Dec. 15, unless circumstances change, according to a letter to famlies.
Any individual students in quarantine will be allowed to return as soon as their specific quarantine ends.
12:30 p.m.: MU adds 8 student cases
MU added eight student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 66 active student cases. There are 2,529 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 66.
As of Tuesday, there were also four faculty members, 30 MU staff and two UM System staff who actively have the virus.
8 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,250 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,250 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 328,206.
The state also reported 161 new deaths in the last 24 hours. However, there are only 76 new deaths reported this week, meaning that Missouri deaths are backlogged and there may be a delay on the total number of deaths in the state. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,355 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,628 total hospitalizations in the state with 43% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 23,061 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,294.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.