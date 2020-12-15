As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Monday, Dec. 14 will become available below:
12:30 p.m.: MU adds seven student cases
MU added seven student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 53 active student cases. There have been 2,606 student case recoveries, and four students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All four students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 65.
As of Tuesday, there were also five faculty members, 27 MU staff and five UM System staff who actively have the virus.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri passes 350,000 cases since March
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,762 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 350,365.
The state also reported 240 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,754 since the pandemic began.
According to a news release from the Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage of death certificates on Mondays to ensure all COVID-19 decedents are reflected in the state's numbers.
Of the 240 deaths reported, 208 were from Monday's linkage, according to the release. Of the deaths from Monday's linkage, 180 are from November and 22 are from December.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,624 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 19,493 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,785.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.9% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.