10:30 p.m.: Mid-Missouri counties daily COVID-19 numbers
Randolph County reported 21 new cases today making their total number of active cases 95. Of those cases there are currently 8 hospitalizations. The county also reported one new death.
Moniteau County recorded 7 new cases bringing their total of active cases to 50. The county currently has 4 hospitalizations.
Howard County reported 14 new cases today making the total active cases 38. There were no hospitalizations but the county had 5 new deaths today.
Macon County reported their numbers today from January 14th to January 18th making their new cases for the county 49. Their total number of active cases is 97 with 11 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Morgan County recorded 2 new cases today bringing their total number of active cases to 28. The county also saw 1 new hospitalization.
7:30 p.m.: Rural Missouri lacking vaccination sites as new tiers begin
According to Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination map, there are 1,172 sites in the state. In rural counties, however, the sites are few and far between.
Cooper County is lacking both vaccine supply and an adequate amount of sites.
A Cooper County Public Health Administrator said they are expecting 250 doses to be shipped Wednesday from Boone Hospital Center.
"To my knowledge, there aren't any other vaccination sites other than the nursing home that was listed," Melanie Hutton said.
Increased supply of vaccines is a welcomed addition but creates new hurdles.
As vaccine distribution is smoothed around the country, many rural counties will need considerable help ramping up sites to administer shots to the public.
5:53 p.m.: Cole County adds 34 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Tuesday, there have been 7,232 cases in Cole County, an increase of 34 cases since their last update on Friday. There have been 266 cases in long-term care facilities.
34 new positive cases were reported Tuesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of January thus far.
There have been 47 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 30.07.
5:40 p.m.: Callaway County reports 45 new cases
Callaway County added 17 new cases since Thursday, marking a total of 394 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,531 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 41 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 34 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
5:10 p.m.: DHSS releases weekly update on COVID-19 deaths and death certificates
DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems.
On Jan. 19, DHSS analyzed several death certificates and linked 156 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases in the state’s disease surveillance system.
These 156 deaths, which had not already been reported to the state by another entity, will be captured and reported publicly through the dashboard Wednesday morning.
Seven of these deaths occurred in November, 109 occurred in December, and 40 occurred earlier this month.
4:40 p.m.: Boone County reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths, 51 active case drop
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 114 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 692, which is a 51 active case drop from Tuesday morning's update.
The health department reported two COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, marking a total of 67 deaths in the county.
One individuals was in the 75 to 79 age range, marking nine total deaths in that age group. The other individual was in the 80+ age range, marking a total of 32 deaths in that age group.
The county also reported 95 hospitalizations, 39 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 21 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 111.43.
4 p.m.: MU Health Care launches online survey & announces public vaccination site at Faurot Field
MU Health Care has launched an online survey people can fill out to learn when COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them. The survey can be found here.
MU Health Care is following the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, which outlines phases of availability for different group of people.
The company plans to is preparing to administer public vaccinations at Memorial Stadium. It will be a large-scale public vaccination at the Walsworth Columns Club, which is located within the east side of the stadium.
The site will be used as a central location in order to vaccinate large numbers of people, while using vaccine and other supplies efficiently.
“We would like to thank the Mizzou Athletic Department for partnering with us on this important public health initiative,” Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care Chief Executive Officer, said. “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for: a safe way to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
1:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 201 new cases for long weekend update
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 67 cases on Sunday and 32 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 743.
WEEKEND UPDATE: Boone County recorded 102 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 16, 67 cases on Sunday, Jan. 17, and 32 cases on Monday, Jan. 8. No deaths were recorded over the weekend. You can find more data on our Information Hub: https://t.co/zuTkWbX8Sn pic.twitter.com/8WeFa4BSEe— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 19, 2021
The county also reported 100 hospitalizations, 40 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 24 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on a ventilator.
1 p.m.: Audrain County reports 5 new deaths
Audrain County added 15 new cases since its last report on Friday, marking a total of 87 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 1,624 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
The county also added five new deaths since Friday. There have been a total of 50 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.86.
Noon: MU reports no new student cases
MU added no new student cases over the last 24 hours, along with three recoveries, marking a total of 42 active student cases.
There have been 2,892 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 46.
As of Monday, there were also four faculty members, 25 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
10 a.m.: State offers free COVID-19 testing in Boone, Miller & Cole counties
The State of Missouri will offer free COVID-19 testing for any Missouri resident this week. Registration is required for each event.
- MILLER COUNTY: Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., @ Eldon Community Center
- BOONE COUNTY: Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., @ Compass Health Network
- COLE COUNTY: Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., @ American Legion
To register and for more information, click here.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 1,291 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,357 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 440,197.
The state also reported seven new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,263 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,392 total hospitalizations in the state with 21% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 12,089 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,727.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 12.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.