11 a.m.: SSM Health Jefferson City & Audrain drive-thru testing closed on NY Day
The SSM Health drive thru testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 for the New Year's Day
The site in Mexico will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Jefferson City's drive-thru will reopen Sunday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital.
In Mexico, the site will reopen Monday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at the main/north entrance of the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,477 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,477 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 386,095.
The state also reported 117 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,433 since the pandemic began.
In their weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, DHSS found 97 COVID-19 associated deaths that had not already been reported to the state. 32 of the deaths occurred in November, and 65 occurred earlier this month.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,540 total hospitalizations in the state with 43% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 13,368 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,910.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 16.9% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.