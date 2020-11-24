As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Monday, Nov. 23
- Sunday, Nov. 22
- Saturday, Nov. 21
- Friday, Nov. 20
- Thursday, Nov. 19
- Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Monday, Nov. 16
Updates for Tuesday, Nov. 24 will become available below:
1:25 p.m.: MU Health Care & Boone Hospital Center drive-thru testing sites closed on Thanksgiving Day
The MU Health Care drive-thru testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The testing site will reopen Friday at 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
The testing site is on the north side of Mizzou North building at 115 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.
Boone Hospital Center's drive-thru testing site will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The site will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.
The testing site is located west of the hospital at the Doctor's Building, 1504 East Broadway.
1:10 p.m.: Audrain County asks organizations to support mask advisory
The Audrain county Health Department is asking county municipalities and organizations to pass a Resolution of Endorsement to show their support of the health department's issuance of a mask advisory.
“The resolution spells out general support from Audrain County municipality councils and other governing boards of organizations for the mask advisory we issued on November 12th,” ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace said. “We believe if the municipality or organization endorses the advisory, the overall public awareness surrounding the importance of wearing a mask will be elevated.”
Positive cases in Audrain have risen from 85 active cases on Nov. 6 to a high of 138 on Nov. 16, to its current number of 132 as of Nov. 23.
“We’re hoping by having city and town councils and governing boards of area organizations endorse the public health mask advisory with this resolution, we can, collectively draw attention to the effectiveness of wearing a mask in public where social distancing is not possible,” Brace said.
Hospitalizaations and deaths from COVID-19 have also increased. As of Monday, hospitalizations of Audrain County residents increased to 13 while deaths rose to 11.
11:35 p.m.: SSM Health Jefferson City & Audrain testing locations closed on Thanksgiving Day
The SSM Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The site in Mexico will be closed on Friday, Nov. 27, as well.
Jefferson City's testing site will be open Friday from 8 a.. to 3 p.m., located at the Health Plaza East entrance at the hospital.
11:30 a.m.: The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall close doors for time being due to rising COVID-19 cases
The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall will close its doors for the time being, once again.
The Blue Note tweeted Tuesday morning that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, the two venues felt that it's time to do their part for the health and safety of the community.
"This doesn't mean goodbye though, we'll still be sprinkling in some virtual events and we'll be available for private event rentals," the tweet said.
Hi Columbia friends,It felt really good to have live music filling the building again and with it a surge of hope. But with the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area as we head into the holiday season, we feel it’s time to once again to do our part for the health and safety of— The Blue Note (@the_blue_note) November 24, 2020
11 a.m.: Boone County announces additional COVID-19 death
The Columbia/ Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported one additional COVID-19 death Tuesday morning.
The person was over the age of 80.
We regret to announce the death of a Boone County resident due COVID-19. Our community lost an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by this loss. A total of 24 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 24, 2020
There have been a total of 24 COVID-19 related deaths in Boone County.
9:30 a.m.: Sedalia announces COVID-safe holiday traditions
Sedalia will have their annual Lighting Ceremony and Fireworks Show at Hotel Bothwell on Thanksgiving evening. The event will be broadcast live on 1490 AM and 101.3 FM so that participants can watch the fireworks show from their vehicles. It will also be live-streamed on the hotel's Facebook page.
The city's Christmas light contest will also continue this year. Sedalia's mayor encouraged residents to participate in these traditions while taking safety precautions.
7:30 a.m. : Missouri reports 3,764 new cases; 161 new deaths backlogged
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 278,661.
The state also reported 189 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,750 since the pandemic began.
DHSS sent a release Monday night stating 161 COVID-19 associated deaths were linked with the appropriate cases in the state's disease surveillance system. One of the 161 deaths occurred in September, and 41 occurred in October. 119 of the deaths occurred earlier this month.
The 161 deaths are now shown in Tuesday's total.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,680 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 24,922 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,560.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.3% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
“The resolution spells out general support from Audrain County municipality councils and other governing boards of organizations for the mask advisory we issued on November 12th,” ACHD Administrator/CEO Craig Brace said. “We believe if the municipality or organization endorses the advisory, the overall public awareness surrounding the importance of wearing a mask will be elevated.”