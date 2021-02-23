As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Feb. 23 will be available below:
10 a.m.: St. Mary's Hospital - Audrain closes drive-thru testing site
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico says it is closing its drive thru testing site, effective immediately.
In a news release, SSM says it comes with "sustained lower volumes and reduced community transmission of COVID-19."
SSM says anyone who feels sick or has COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care doctor or go to the SSM Health walk in clinic at 3626 S. Clark Street in Mexico.
8:00 a.m.: 5.5% of the Missouri population has received both vaccine doses
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 475,791.
DHSS reported 170 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,885 since the pandemic began.
The state does a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates. On Feb. 22, DHSS analyzed and linked 175 COVID-19 deaths. The deaths happened in the following months:
- August: 1
- September: 2
- October: 3
- November: 6
- December: 21
- January: 99
- February: 43
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,046,575 total doses administered
- 708,751 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 337,824 Missourians have received a second dose
- 11.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 5.5% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,127 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,883 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 412.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
