Two years into the pandemic, Columbia businesses reflect on the hardships they've grown from

COLUMBIA - On Monday, customers at Ernie's Cafe enjoyed their breakfast inside the Columbia diner, with no masking or social distancing guidelines in place. Two years ago, the diner saw a very different scene.
It's been two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, businesses like Ernie's Cafe closed after Missouri's Stay at Home order was issued. The cafe didn't let customers inside for 10 weeks.
Tom Spurling, the owner of Ernie's on Walnut Street, recalled what his business went through once the pandemic hit.
"We had a good staff, everything was running along fine, and then all of a sudden the pandemic hits everywhere," Spurling said. "Our kitchen isn't able to do 'to go' orders, so we were just out of business."
Community members supported Ernie's Cafe during the shutdown by offering food and donations for the staff. Spurling explained how his perspective as a business owner shifted.
"It was scary, as a business owner, not knowing if you're going to come back and be in business, or if you're going to be forced out of business, or how business is going to change for you," Spurling said. "But we stayed optimistic through it all and now business is better than ever."
Ernie's Cafe has seen revenue profits increase by nearly 30% from March 2020 to March 2022, according to Spurling. After being closed for over two months, Ernie's Cafe reopened Memorial Day 2020.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick witnessed the ups and downs of Columbia's economy throughout the pandemic. He explained how today's economy is stronger than before.
"A lot of our hospitality businesses that took a hit two years ago, like restaurants and hotels, are seeing really high profits now that we're coming out of the pandemic," McCormick said. "More people are getting out of their house and more people are shopping locally."
Just a few blocks away at Broadway Diner, owner Dave Johnson biked into work when the diner is normally closed. He sat down with KOMU 8 News to share his experience throughout the pandemic.
"At first it was, wash your hands and social distancing to then having to shift to only 'to go' orders," Johnson said. "We then decided to give free meals to the people in Columbia who really need it, the students who weren't in school and people who were out of work."
Since the start of the pandemic, Johnson has given out nearly 10,000 free meals to those in need. He said even though profits were down from COVID-19, the money didn't matter.
"It was never a discussion of losing money, but more a discussion of what can we do for our community," Johnson said. "We saw the goodness of our Columbia community then, and we still see it now when we support our local businesses."