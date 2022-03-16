COLUMBIA − It's now been more than two years since Missouri saw its first case of COVID-19. Although we've come a long way thanks to testing and vaccines, yet another strain, known as the BA.2 subvariant, is what some experts believe is contributing to a significant increase of cases in European countries.
In mid-Missouri, two MU researchers have been tracking COVID-19 case numbers and where those are spreading through wastewater since the start of the pandemic.
Researcher Marc Johnson says although he and his team have found the BA.2 subvariant in nearly a third of Missouri sewersheds they test, they've noticed the original strain of omicron trending down.
"Most of the things that made omicron [the original strain] a problem are the same in BA.2," Johnson said.
Johnson and his team extract RNA from the wastewater samples to see what kind of mutations are present.
"There are a lot of lineages out there that are changing, adapting and have the potential to be the next Greek letter," Johnson said.
Once the samples from Johnson's lab are sent over to researcher Chung-Ho Lin's labs, quantification begins to see how many mutations are present.
"This is kind of like a learning experience," Lin said. "As a scientist, we always want to see the direct impact of our training."
Many people view the past two years of the pandemic through its distance. But for Johnson and Lin, they view it as progress in science.
It’s been two years since the pandemic was first identified in Missouri. I checked back in with wastewater researchers at MU who study sewage samples from across the state looking for stains of COVID-19, and asked them where we’re at now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fE515fLUX1— Elyse Schoenig (@ElyseSchoenig) March 16, 2022
"I didn't know how to do any of this stuff two years ago," Johnson said of his work. "I don't think this virus is going anywhere, but I think the next waves will be a lot less deadly than the first few."
Although NBC News says disease experts are watching trends in the U.S. closely, Johnson and Lin say those in Missouri should continue to pay attention to their local wastewater samples.