SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department was informed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that a local resident has tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The individual with the variant was tested at the beginning of March, and their sample was selected randomly by the CDC as part of their genomic surveillance program. The individual has not traveled domestically or internationally.
The first confirmed case was reported on Feb. 6 and was identified from a sample from an adult in Marion County. According to CDC data, there have been 16 confirmed cases of the variant in Missouri.
This specific variant of SARS-CoV-2 is classified as a variant of concern by the CDC, as it is said to be up to 50% more transmissible, as well as evidence showing that it is a more serious disease based on both hospitalizations and cases.
Multiple studies show that available vaccines are effective against this variant. The recommended strategies to prevent the spread are the same, wearing a mask, keeping distance between individuals, and getting vaccinated.
Acting Health Director Katie Towns anticipated a situation like this.
"We knew that it was only a matter of time before we located the variant in our community," Towns said. "Disease will spread as we move toward removing occupancy limitations and now that we have evidence that this variant is in our community, it makes it more important than ever for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and protect against the severity of illness associated with the variant."
There have been 12,505 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the country, according to CDC data.