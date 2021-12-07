COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri System is suspending its COVID vaccine mandate following a federal judge's block on the federal contractor mandate.
U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker issued a stay to bar enforcement of the federal contractor mandate nationwide Tuesday.
MU announced last week all faculty, staff and student employees were to be vaccinated by Jan. 18, 2022. Employees are no longer required to show documentation of vaccination or apply for exemption, according to an email sent to all UM System employees Tuesday.
"We have reviewed the situation and based on the latest court order which has placed a hold on the mandate, we are informing all of our employees that we are currently placing a hold on our vaccine mandate that has been, or that was approved earlier, because that federal order is no longer in effect due to this court action," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Tuesday's email called the situation "fluid."
"If the federal contractor vaccination mandate comes back into effect, we will update you of changes to the policy," the email said.
Multiple states, including Missouri, sued the Biden administration following the announcement of the vaccine mandate in September.
In November, the UM System Board of Curators voted to comply with the mandate. They had previously approved a resolution in September against the mandate.
A vaccine mandate still applies to MU Health Care employees and UMKC faculty, staff and students with direct patient contact.
This story is developing and will be updated.