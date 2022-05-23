COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in a press release Monday that certain requirements and expectations for both staff and students regarding COVID-19 safety practices have been suspended.
On May 16, UM System President Mun Choi suspended policy HR-702, a detailed outline of university guidelines and requirements for those affected by COVID-19.
Due to this suspension, supervisors are no longer required to submit forms for faculty and staff who report positive cases.
Students are also no longer required to submit reports of positive COVID-19 tests to the university.
Some practices will continue, such as time off measurements for those who are sick and vaccination policies for MU Health Care personnel.
"At this point, faculty and staff members are expected to manage their own personal health regarding COVID as they do for other contagious illnesses," MU Incident Command team wrote in the press release. "We encourage everyone to follow the latest guidance on the CDC website."
The university's data-tracking dashboard was also suspended. The Show Me Renewal website has transitioned into a COVID-19 information webpage that links to archived COVID-19 data.
The university said if circumstances change, it will adapt, adjust or reinstitute suspended policies as needed.