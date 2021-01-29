Audrain County vaccine clinic

UPDATE: In a statement, the Audrain County Health Department confirmed that approximately 1,600 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered at a mass vaccination event at Mexico Memorial Airport Friday.

The event had 2,500 doses to give. 

The leftover doses from the event will be used for Audrain County residents who are on the health department's waiting list. To get on that list, if you are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B- Tier 1 & 2, click here.

ACHD said approximately five people were turned away for not meeting the requirements of the event.

"I am so proud of how this community came together in order to make this event the success it turned out to be," ACHD CEO Craig Brace said. 

Those who received a vaccine dose Friday will be eligible to receive a second Friday, Feb 19, at Mexico Memorial Airport. They will be the only ones eligible for this second mass vaccination event.  

MEXICO - The Audrain County Health Department and the Missouri National Guard began giving out COVID-19 vaccinations the Phase 1B-Tier 1 and 2 Friday morning.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at Mexico’s Memorial Airport.

KOMU 8 had reporters at the scene around 4:30 a.m. where cars were trying to line up but were turned away until 8:30 a.m. The clinic caused quite a backup of traffic. KOMU 8 reporter Peyton Headlee said every parking lot leading up to the Mexico Airport was also packed full.

People considered Tier 1 and Tier 2 of Phase 1B are allowed to be vaccinated.

Phase 1B - Tier 1 includes first responders, various emergency services and public health workers, while Phase 1B - Tier 2 includes individuals aged 65 and older or adults with the following health conditions:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
  • Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities
  • Heart conditions like heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
  • Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40)
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Type 2 Diabetes

The Missouri National Guard conducted the verification service, where they ask individuals a series of questions to verify if they are in Tier 1 or Tier 2.

There are four stations at the site:

  • Station 1: Screening for Tier eligibility
  • Station 2: Official forms
  • Station 3: Check and verify official forms
  • Station 4: Administration of the actual vaccine

Administrator/CEO of Audrain County Health Department Craig Brace said this took a lot of effort from many parties.

"We have been able to pull together over 20 agencies to help assist us in the execution of this vaccine clinic," Brace said. "We have agencies from not only Audrain County, but we also have other agencies volunteering to come in and support this major event for us."

A KOMU 8 reporter spoke with a woman who woke up at 2:30 a.m. and  traveled from St. Louis.

Those vaccinated will receive a vaccine card with the date of their second dose. The second dose will be administered on Feb. 19 at the airport. The county and Missouri National Guard will have the same set up, except the only ones allowed at the second clinic will be those who received the vaccine from Friday's clinic.

For more information on this and upcoming events, go to the Audrain County Health Department Facebook page.

